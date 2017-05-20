'Dear murderer': With a letter a day, West Virginian tried to remind...
He was the highest-paid and best-known person in the U.S. coal industry, but his career ended in disgrace . In May 2016, Don Blankenship, the former chief executive of Massey Energy Co., began a one-year sentence in federal prison for his role in an explosion six years earlier in West Virginia that killed 29 coal miners.
