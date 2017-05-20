Convicted ex-coal boss asks Trump to ...

Convicted ex-coal boss asks Trump to 'get to the truth' on mine disaster

A disgraced former coal mining boss is asking President Trump to help him and "get to the truth" regarding the 2010 West Virginia mining disaster that led to his conviction. Less than a week after leaving house arrest at the end of his one-year federal prison term, Don Blankenship sent a letter to Trump saying that the numerous reports leading to his conviction ignored the scientific evidence.

