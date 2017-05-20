Coaching Changes in Southern West Vir...

Coaching Changes in Southern West Virginia

Read more: WOAY

Two area high schools will have new head football coaches in 2017, as Lewis McClung has resigned at Greenbrier West, and Wes Eddy will leave Princeton to take the same position at East Fairmont. McClung took over the Cavaliers program in 2002, succeeding Howard Hylton.

