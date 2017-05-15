Chapmanville woman graduates MU with ...

Chapmanville woman graduates MU with honors

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Logan Banner

Kristen Lee Baisden is one of 21 students who will graduate with tentative 4.0 grade point averages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Logan Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law 20 hr cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) 20 hr crybaby 37
News West Virginia Supreme Court rules anti-gay assa... Mon Theocraencyclical 2
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... May 11 Putins Glock Holster 2
amber Sinclair May 10 haha 73 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC