Attorney General Morrisey Fights Human Trafficking with Certified Police Training

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office will offer law enforcement intense certified training to target and reduce human trafficking in the Mountain State. The training, certified by the state Law Enforcement Professional Standards Board, will be offered to police departments free of charge and provide officers with valuable information, while satisfying mandatory continued education requirements.

