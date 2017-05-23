Attorney General Morrisey, Broad Coalition Reach $18.5M Settlement in Target Data Breach
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced an $18.5 million settlement between national retailer Target, 47 states and the District of Columbia to resolve allegations stemming from a massive data breach in 2013. West Virginia will receive $200,044 from the record-breaking agreement, which instantly ranks as the nation's largest multistate data breach settlement to date.
