Attorney General Morrisey Applauds De...

Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Delay of Oil and Gas Rule

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Huntington News

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded Thursday's decision by a federal appeals court that effectively postpones any decision regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's job-killing oil and natural gas rule. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ordered that any final decision regarding the case be held in abeyance and requires periodic status reports from the EPA while the court and the parties involved determine the next steps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... May 11 Putins Glock Holster 2
amber Sinclair May 10 haha 73 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 7 Mookymook 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC