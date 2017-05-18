Attorney General Morrisey Applauds Delay of Oil and Gas Rule
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauded Thursday's decision by a federal appeals court that effectively postpones any decision regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's job-killing oil and natural gas rule. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ordered that any final decision regarding the case be held in abeyance and requires periodic status reports from the EPA while the court and the parties involved determine the next steps.
