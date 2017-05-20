Attorney General Morrisey, 38-State c...

Attorney General Morrisey, 38-State coalition seek funding to stop Medicaid abuse and neglect

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 38-state coalition urging the federal government to support a strategy aimed at better protecting Medicaid recipients from abuse and neglect. The broad, bipartisan group of state attorneys general contend expanded use of Medicaid Fraud Control Unit funding would allow for increased detection, investigation and prosecution of abuse and neglect claims against Medicaid beneficiaries.

