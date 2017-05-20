Attorney General Morrisey, 38-State coalition seek funding to stop Medicaid abuse and neglect
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 38-state coalition urging the federal government to support a strategy aimed at better protecting Medicaid recipients from abuse and neglect. The broad, bipartisan group of state attorneys general contend expanded use of Medicaid Fraud Control Unit funding would allow for increased detection, investigation and prosecution of abuse and neglect claims against Medicaid beneficiaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ...
|21 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|2
|amber Sinclair
|12 hr
|haha 73
|2
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|23 hr
|Buster Crabb
|36
|Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ...
|May 7
|Mookymook
|1
|gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07)
|May 6
|Lee
|226
|Shame on you for what you did
|May 2
|Elk River Girl
|1
|Info
|May 1
|Business
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC