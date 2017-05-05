At least 2 dead in W. Va. cargo plane crash
Two people have died after a cargo UPS plane went off the runway at a West Virginia airport, according to officials. Officials said a Mountaineer cargo plane went off the runway after approaching landing at Yeager Airport in Charleston at around 7 a.m. Friday, Fox 11 reported.
