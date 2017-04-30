As other states approve roads funding, W.Va. has decision ahead
As West Virginia considers whether to raise fuel taxes and DMV fees to pay for highways improvements, it's not the only state to do so. Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, a Republican, sought and got legislative approval of a gas tax increase of 6 cents over three years to pay for longstanding transportation needs.
