After Taunt, Senator Joe Manchin Gets...

After Taunt, Senator Joe Manchin Gets Berned, Faces Pro-Sanders Primary Challenger

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The New York Observer

In a conference call in February, Sen. Joe Manchin taunted a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders to primary him in his 2018 re-election race in response to criticism that Manchin should hold a town hall to directly engage with his constituents in West Virginia. "What you ought to do is vote me out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law May 16 cashmenow 8
News Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14) May 16 crybaby 37
gryskevich's little snitches (Jun '07) May 14 Karmakilla 227
law on felon carrying concealed May 14 anyHelp 1
News Lawmakers demand answers to high opioid levels ... May 11 Putins Glock Holster 2
amber Sinclair May 10 haha 73 2
News Natural gas production rises in West Virginia, ... May 7 Mookymook 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,136,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC