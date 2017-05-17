A$AP Rocky's Mansion Burglarized, Gun Drawn On Woman
Late last night , an unnamed woman was held at gunpoint while at the rapper's Beverly Grove home, reports KTLA , a CW-affiliate news station based in L.A. With the woman in tow, the robber made their way around the home and took several items, including around $1.5 million in jewelry. They also made off with a safe as they fled the scene, though proceeded to leave it on the sidewalk, before fleeing in a getaway auto.
