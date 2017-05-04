2 killed when cargo plane goes off runway in West Virginia
The pilot and co-pilot were killed Friday morning when a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport, an airport official said. After crashing, the plane went down a steep, wooded hill and emergency crews were trying to reach the crash site from above and below, Yeager airport spokesman Mike Plante said.
