Youth detention guard reaches child solicitation plea deal
A West Virginia juvenile detention center guard has reached a plea agreement on charges that he tried to solicit oral sex online from a police officer posing as a 15-year-old boy. The Martinsburg Journal reports that James Cameron Coates accepted the plea agreement Friday in Berkeley County Circuit Court.
