Yeager Airports submits $14M interim runway safety proposal

Yeager Airport officials have submitted emergency infrastructure proposal to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, calling for the installation of a new system to stop planes that overshoot the end of the runway. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the $14 million plan for a new Engineered Materials Arresting System is intended to be an interim safety project in advance of a $175 million long-term plan to lengthen the runway from 6,802 feet to 8,000 feet and add safety overrun space.

