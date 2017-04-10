WV Man Recognized Nationally for Help...

WV Man Recognized Nationally for Helping Feed Kids

Governor Justice's office joined representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture today to recognize Dr. William White with the Summer Food Champion Award. White received the national recognition as a result of his work with the Summer Food Service Program to help feed children in the Mountain State.

