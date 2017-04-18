WV gets nearly $6M grant to fight opi...

WV gets nearly $6M grant to fight opioid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins announced today that West Virginia will be receiving a nearly $6 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help combat the opioid crisis. The $5,881,983 grant was provided for by the 21st Century Cures Act, which Rep. Jenkins proudly supported when it passed the House in November 2016 and when it was funded in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Wed KCinNYC 6
Marc Gamble Tue Stacey 1
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Apr 17 They r the devil 2
News Parental notification bill being considered in ... Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Apr 5 My Abandoned life 36
News West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun... Apr 3 tax payer 1
News Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ... Mar 30 tax payer 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC