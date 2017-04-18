WV gets nearly $6M grant to fight opioid crisis
U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins announced today that West Virginia will be receiving a nearly $6 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help combat the opioid crisis. The $5,881,983 grant was provided for by the 21st Century Cures Act, which Rep. Jenkins proudly supported when it passed the House in November 2016 and when it was funded in December.
