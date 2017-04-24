Workforce Forum to focus on increased...

Workforce Forum to focus on increased job demand for addiction treatment, prevention professionals

Marshall University has joined forces with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration ; NAADAC , the Association for Addiction Professionals; and the West Virginia Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities in the Department of Health and Human Resources to host a collegiate Workforce Forum on Tuesday, April 25, to encourage college students to enter into the addiction and mental health workforce. The forum will focus on the rewarding benefits of the substance use and mental health disciplines, the national workforce shortage and West Virginia's workforce needs, state certification and licensing requirements, networking and mentoring connections, and other professional development opportunities.

