West Virginia's income tax elimination proposal has supporters, critics
Editor's note: With days left in the 2017 legislative session, West Virginia's budget situation remains murky, with competing proposals from Gov. Jim Justice, the Republican leadership in the House and Senate and the House Liberty Caucus under consideration. Today, we conclude our three-day look at the budget by examining differences between income tax and sales tax when it comes to generating revenue for state coffers.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|18 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
