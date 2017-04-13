West Virginia to Spend Opioid Lawsuit Funds on Addiction Treatment Facilities

With more than 30,000 West Virginians already in drug treatment, lawmakers struggling with the state's addiction crisis have voted to spend $24 million from recent court settlements with opioid distributors to increase inpatient beds. The bill passed by the House and Senate and awaiting Gov. Jim Justice's consideration would authorize the Department of Health and Human Resources to ensure that treatment beds are available in the highest priority areas throughout the state.

