West Virginia targets broadband growth, flood protection

Newly signed laws are intended to extend broadband internet service to parts of West Virginia lacking it and help the state better prepare for major flooding. The broadband measure says it's a primary goal of the Legislature and governor to make every community and rural area accessible and establish equitable access to 21st-century technology.

