West Virginia One Step Closer to Legalizing Medical Marijuana
West Virginia's House voted Tuesday to legalize doctor-prescribed marijuana to treat certain medical conditions following Senate passage of a similar measure last week. The bills approved 76-24 by the House and 28-6 by the Senate need to be reconciled before advancing to Gov. Jim Justice to sign or veto.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|22 hr
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC