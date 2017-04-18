West Virginia middle school teacher p...

West Virginia middle school teacher photographed wearing a Tuck Frumpa shirt in class

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

A West Virginia middle school teacher is under fire after she was photographed by a student in class wearing a jacket with the words, "Tuck Frump," emblazoned on the back. Cheryl Judy , an art teacher for Sherman Junior and Senior high schools in Boone County, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the profane anti-President Trump message was written on a patch that she later attached to her jacket while in class Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... 5 hr KCinNYC 6
Marc Gamble Tue Stacey 1
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Mon They r the devil 2
News Parental notification bill being considered in ... Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Apr 5 My Abandoned life 36
News West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun... Apr 3 tax payer 1
News Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ... Mar 30 tax payer 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,424,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC