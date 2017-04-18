West Virginia middle school teacher photographed wearing a Tuck Frumpa shirt in class

A West Virginia middle school teacher is under fire after she was photographed by a student in class wearing a jacket with the words, "Tuck Frump," emblazoned on the back. Cheryl Judy , an art teacher for Sherman Junior and Senior high schools in Boone County, told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that the profane anti-President Trump message was written on a patch that she later attached to her jacket while in class Thursday afternoon.

