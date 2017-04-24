West Virginia gets $104 million more for flood recovery, wants $400 million more

West Virginia gets $104 million more ...

21 hrs ago Read more: WOAY

West Virginia has received more than $100 million in additional funds to assist with flood recovery from the devastating June 2016 flood and is making an additional request for $400 more as the one-year anniversary approaches, state officials said. The state has received a $104 million Community Development Block Grant/Disaster Recovery grant from The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a news release from the state Commerce Department.

