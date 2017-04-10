Volunteer: Adopt-A-Highway cleanup needs you
Earth Day is a little more than a week away, and those looking for ways to do their part have a fantastic opportunity in the Adopt-A-Highway Statewide Spring Cleanup, April 29. West Virginia's Department of Environmental Protection is taking registrations from volunteers until April 21. Groups or individuals older than 12 years can sign up to help on any state-maintained road. They will be given gloves, bags and vests; and the DEP will dispose of the filled trash bags.
