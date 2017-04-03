Two Hundred Years Of Ferry Service Recognized
The West Virginia State Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday, March 28,2017 recognizing the Sistersville, West Virginia for 200 years of continuous service since 1817, and being the only one on the 277 mile stretch of the West Virginia Boarder. Ferry service from Sistersville to Fly, Ohio was authorized by the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia on January 28, 1817 with the franchise awarded to John McCoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Mon
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|34
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC