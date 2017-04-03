Two Hundred Years Of Ferry Service Recognized

The West Virginia State Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday, March 28,2017 recognizing the Sistersville, West Virginia for 200 years of continuous service since 1817, and being the only one on the 277 mile stretch of the West Virginia Boarder. Ferry service from Sistersville to Fly, Ohio was authorized by the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia on January 28, 1817 with the franchise awarded to John McCoy.

