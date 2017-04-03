Two Hundred Years Of Ferry Service Re...

Two Hundred Years Of Ferry Service Recognized

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Star News

The West Virginia State Senate passed a resolution on Tuesday, March 28,2017 recognizing the Sistersville, West Virginia for 200 years of continuous service since 1817, and being the only one on the 277 mile stretch of the West Virginia Boarder. Ferry service from Sistersville to Fly, Ohio was authorized by the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia on January 28, 1817 with the franchise awarded to John McCoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Star News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun... Mon tax payer 1
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Apr 2 Logic101 1
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 34
News Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ... Mar 30 tax payer 1
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 30 Son of Baldr 13
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 29 Smitty 2
News West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric... Mar 23 Jim 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,073,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC