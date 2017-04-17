Their view
Since the end of the regular 60-day session of the Legislature, West Virginians, understandably, have been focused on the continuing budget discussions and the 262 bills approved during the session. However, as is often the case during a session, the legislators' greatest service to the people of West Virginia can be stopping legislation that would have negatively impacted the state and its people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|7 hr
|They r the devil
|2
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 9
|robert
|4
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC