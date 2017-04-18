Tax refund wait may stretch into summ...

Tax refund wait may stretch into summer for some West Virginians

4 hrs ago

Those working at the West Virginia State Tax Department could see an estimated 100,000 pieces of mail in the coming days - mostly paper tax returns postmarked ahead of the Apr. 18 tax filing deadline. As of Tuesday morning, the last day of the tax filing period for 2016, the Tax Department had received about 615,000 returns electronically along with 60,000 paper returns that were sent in via the mail.

