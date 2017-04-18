Tax refund wait may stretch into summer for some West Virginians
Those working at the West Virginia State Tax Department could see an estimated 100,000 pieces of mail in the coming days - mostly paper tax returns postmarked ahead of the Apr. 18 tax filing deadline. As of Tuesday morning, the last day of the tax filing period for 2016, the Tax Department had received about 615,000 returns electronically along with 60,000 paper returns that were sent in via the mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|15 hr
|They r the devil
|2
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 9
|robert
|4
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC