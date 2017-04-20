Surrounding States yellow
Editor's note: With days left in the 2017 legislative session, West Virginia's budget situation remains murky, with competing proposals from Gov. Jim Justice, the Republican leadership in the House and Senate and the House Liberty Caucus under consideration. The Journal has taken a three-day look at the budget proposals, West Virginia's current tax structure as it compares to our border states and how trying something totally different such as eliminating the personal income tax could help - or hurt - the state's budget picture and business climate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|23 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Wed
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC