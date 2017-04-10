Statement from President Gilbert regarding Governor Justice's veto of budget bill
Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert released this statement following Governor Jim Justice's announcement this afternoon that he will veto the budget bill passed last weekend by the West Virginia Legislature: "I'm pleased at Governor Justice's announcement today that he will veto the budget bill. That budget would have been devastating for Marshall University and higher education in our state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huntington News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 9
|robert
|4
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC