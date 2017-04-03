Some of the interior renovations of the Charles Washington Hall are shown.
The restoration of the historic 1874 Charles Washington Hall in Charles Town, has received an Honor Award from the West Virginia component of the American Institute of Architects. The restoration was completed by Grove & Dall'Olio Architects PLLC of Gerrardstown, in association with Landmarks SGA in Somerset, Pennsylvania, for the City of Charles Town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Thu
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC