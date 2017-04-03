Some of the interior renovations of t...

Some of the interior renovations of the Charles Washington Hall are shown.

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The restoration of the historic 1874 Charles Washington Hall in Charles Town, has received an Honor Award from the West Virginia component of the American Institute of Architects. The restoration was completed by Grove & Dall'Olio Architects PLLC of Gerrardstown, in association with Landmarks SGA in Somerset, Pennsylvania, for the City of Charles Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parental notification bill being considered in ... Thu Humanspirit 1
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Apr 5 My Abandoned life 36
News West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun... Apr 3 tax payer 1
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Apr 2 Logic101 1
News Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ... Mar 30 tax payer 1
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 30 Son of Baldr 13
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 29 Smitty 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,202 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC