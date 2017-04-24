Seven state parks to begin charging fees for day use
A fee of $2 per car will be charged starting Memorial Day weekend for visitors to Babcock State Park, Blackwater Falls State Park, Cacapon Resort State Park, Coopers Rock State Forest, Little Beaver State Park, Pipestem Resort State Park, and Valley Falls State Park. Additionally, there will be a $12 annual pass which will grant yearlong access to all state parks, including the seven which will soon be charging a fee.
