Russian investigators say have found metro bomb suspect's body parts
Russian authorities have not commented on the alleged bomber's identity and it was not clear whether he counted among the dead. Rouhani also expressed the Islamic Republic's readiness for "any form of cooperation with the Russian government" in the campaign against terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Mon
|tax payer
|1
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Apr 2
|Logic101
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|34
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC