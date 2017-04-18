Reclaiming the potential of our state's coalfields
Over the past few months, we've seen the economy grow as President Trump follows through on his promises. We're working together to roll back Obama-era anti-coal regulations, and consumer confidence is rising as more businesses are choosing to expand in the United States.
