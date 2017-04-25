Rams Pick In Second Round Should Reflect investment In Jared Goff
The Los Angeles Rams investment in Jared Goff needs to continue when they select in the 2017 NFL Draft later this week. The Los Angeles Rams have to wait an extra day to make a draft pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RamblinFan.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|indictments and questions
|2 hr
|Queen B
|3
|Taxes, Wv DHHR, Cohabitation Law
|2 hr
|Hans Hass
|3
|Prescription drug abuse a plague (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|MadMoney
|34
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Hans Hass
|3
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Sun
|Latitsia
|8
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 23
|Slick Wiener Oreilly
|41
|Marc Gamble
|Apr 18
|Stacey
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC