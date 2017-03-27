Paul Krugman reveals why so many Trump supporters vote against their own self-interest
Gia Morris , 8, carries a doll while cheering during a "People 4 Trump" rally at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, U.S. March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela Since his shocking election last fall, the media has coalesced around a narrative that millions of Americans across the country voted for Donald Trump on the assumption that he'd be able to recrown King Coal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|34
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
|Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13)
|Mar 30
|Son of Baldr
|13
|Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase
|Mar 29
|Smitty
|2
|West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles v. Ric...
|Mar 23
|Jim
|2
|JCPenney closing 1 store in Mountain State
|Mar 22
|tramp
|4
|indictments and questions
|Mar 21
|usernamed
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC