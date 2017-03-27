Paul Krugman reveals why so many Trump supporters vote against their own self-interest

Gia Morris , 8, carries a doll while cheering during a "People 4 Trump" rally at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, U.S. March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela Since his shocking election last fall, the media has coalesced around a narrative that millions of Americans across the country voted for Donald Trump on the assumption that he'd be able to recrown King Coal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.