Partnership eyes Guard building at airport

The former West Virginia Air National Guard facility at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport has been vacant since 2004. Two businessmen approached the Wood County Airport Authority Tuesday about leasing the property, rehabilitating it and running a charter service and flight school there.

