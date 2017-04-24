Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards grants
The foundation awarded a total of $163,209 region-wide through its Community Action Grants Program to organizations within the foundation's 11-county service region of Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Ohio. Grant recipients gathered at the foundation's office Thursday to celebrate their grant awards.
