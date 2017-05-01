Oklahoma State Basketball Recruiting:...

Oklahoma State Basketball Recruiting: Three Classes of Recruits

New Oklahoma State Basketball Head Coach Mike Boynton has spent more time on the road than in Stillwater since getting the job. Boynton and Assistant Coach Lamont Evans have been hitting the recruiting trail hard checking out prospects in the 2018, 2019, and 2020 recruiting classes.

