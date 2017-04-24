Ohio surpasses W.Va. for natural gas ...

Ohio surpasses W.Va. for natural gas production

Ohio has overtaken West Virginia to become the nation's sixth-largest natural gas producer, according to a new report by the Energy Information Administration. The Columbus Dispatch has reported that companies produced nearly 1.5 trillion cubic feet of gas last year in Ohio compared with 1 trillion cubic feet in 2015.

