New US Pipelines to Drive Natural Gas...

New US Pipelines to Drive Natural Gas Boom as Exports Surge

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Marine News

U.S. energy firms are scrambling to finish a slew of pipelines that will unleash rich reserves of shale gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio as the nation prepares to become one of the world's top natural gas exporters. The pipelines are expected to boost output from shale fields in the three states by giving producers access to new domestic and international markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Apr 9 robert 4
News Parental notification bill being considered in ... Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Apr 5 My Abandoned life 36
News West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun... Apr 3 tax payer 1
News Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ... Mar 30 tax payer 1
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 30 Son of Baldr 13
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 29 Smitty 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,246,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC