Most Ohio, West Virginia reps back Gorsuch for Supreme Court

13 hrs ago

Three of the four West Virginia and Ohio senators voted for the confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday. Sens. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, voted yes in support of Gorsuch.

