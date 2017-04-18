Medical marijuana legalization process could take two years
West Virginians seeking pain relief via medical marijuana could have to wait until July 2019 for the option, as the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act is currently written. Oversight for implementation falls to the Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health which will have regulatory and enforcement authority over the growing, processing, sale and use of medical cannabis within the Mountain State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg...
|Wed
|KCinNYC
|6
|Marc Gamble
|Tue
|Stacey
|1
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Apr 17
|They r the devil
|2
|Parental notification bill being considered in ...
|Apr 6
|Humanspirit
|1
|Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15)
|Apr 5
|My Abandoned life
|36
|West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun...
|Apr 3
|tax payer
|1
|Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ...
|Mar 30
|tax payer
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC