Medical marijuana legalization process could take two years

West Virginians seeking pain relief via medical marijuana could have to wait until July 2019 for the option, as the West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act is currently written. Oversight for implementation falls to the Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau for Public Health which will have regulatory and enforcement authority over the growing, processing, sale and use of medical cannabis within the Mountain State.

