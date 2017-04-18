Manchin talks with miners about pensi...

Manchin talks with miners about pension, health care funding

Addressing an audience of more than 100 people, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., led a discussion Wednesday regarding federal funding for health care benefits and pensions for coal miners. Manchin's office organized the roundtable at the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

