Manchin Receives More Campaign Money From Out Of State Donors Than From WV Donors

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Gazette reported, received more money in the first quarter of 2017 from out of state individual contributors than from his own state According to Federal Election Campaign filings reported by the Gazette, Manchin received money from individual donors in Texas , Washington D.C. , New York , Massachusetts , Virginia , Maryland and Connecticut . The Gazette notes that only 3 percent of Manchin's contributions came from West Virginia residents in contrast to 37 percent from Texas, 13 percent from Washington D.C. and 13 percent from New York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.