Legislature votes to eliminate greyhound breeders fund
A bill to eliminate the West Virginia Greyhound Breeding Development Fund passed the House of Delegates Saturday despite the efforts of local delegates and supporters and greyhound breeders present at the Capitol in Charleston. The bill also eliminates a longstanding requirement that greyhound tracks continue to offer racing in order to maintain their video lottery or table game licenses.
