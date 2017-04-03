Key Club attends convention, earns aw...

Key Club attends convention, earns awards

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Weir High Key Club sent members and officers to the 71st West Virginia Key Club District Convention March 31-April 2. New officers for the 2017-2018 school year received officer training and all members attended workshops on public speaking, leadership and fundraising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... 16 hr robert 4
News Parental notification bill being considered in ... Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Apr 5 My Abandoned life 36
News West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun... Apr 3 tax payer 1
News Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ... Mar 30 tax payer 1
Any Heathens/Asatruar in WV? (Aug '13) Mar 30 Son of Baldr 13
News Ohio Valley jobless rate continues to increase Mar 29 Smitty 2
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,643 • Total comments across all topics: 280,189,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC