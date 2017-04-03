Key Club attends convention, earns awards
Weir High Key Club sent members and officers to the 71st West Virginia Key Club District Convention March 31-April 2. New officers for the 2017-2018 school year received officer training and all members attended workshops on public speaking, leadership and fundraising.
