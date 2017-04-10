Justice vetoes lawmakers' budget, criticizes funding cuts
West Virginia's Democratic Gov. Jim Justice has vetoed the state budget approved last weekend by the Republican-controlled Legislature, criticizing the cuts and lawmakers. Justice, who on Saturday night announced he was near a deal with the Senate Republican leadership to limit budget cuts and overhaul taxes, has formally rejected the spending plan the Legislature subsequently approved.
