Justice names two new state school board members
Gov. Jim Justice has announced the appointments of Deborah Sullivan of Charleston and Joseph Wallace of Elkins to serve on the state Board of Education. The board positions opened after recently-appointed Chuck Hatfield, a former Putnam County superintendent, stepped down to spend more time helping his ill mother, and after another recent appointee, Barbara Whitecotton, had her confirmation withdrawn.
