Is medical marijuana the solution to ...

Is medical marijuana the solution to America's spiraling opioid crisis?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

According to recent data, a combined 33,091 overdose deaths relating to prescription pain relievers and heroin occurred in 2015. While communities in states across the nation continue to grapple with what public health officials have deemed "the worst drug crisis in American history," some states are experimenting with a provocative solution: pain relief through marijuana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eleven Wood County natives have taken West Virg... Wed KCinNYC 6
Marc Gamble Tue Stacey 1
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Apr 17 They r the devil 2
News Parental notification bill being considered in ... Apr 6 Humanspirit 1
News Ex-Virginia First Lady Sentenced to One Year in... (Feb '15) Apr 5 My Abandoned life 36
News West Virginia Senate passes bill to ax greyhoun... Apr 3 tax payer 1
News Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement ... Mar 30 tax payer 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,456,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC